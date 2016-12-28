Logo

Miruts Yifter ‘the shifter’ dies, Ethiopian running legend, honoured at Toronto funeral

Published Posted on by | By TZTA News
A Toronto Ethiopian Orthodox Church was packed for the funeral of running legend Miruts Yifter. (Michelle Cheung/CBC)

Miruts Yifter, an Ethiopian running legend dubbed “Yifter the Shifter” for his ability to power away from rivals, was laid to rest at a packed funeral in Toronto on Tuesday.

Yifter, a distance runner who won two gold medals in the 5,000- and 10,000-metre events at the 1980 Moscow Olympics and won bronze medals earlier at the 1972 Munich Games, died at 72 after battling respiratory problems.

“He’s a national icon,” said Yonas Tadssa, a friend of Yifter’s who also hails from Ethiopia.

Miruts Yifter, Ethiopia (2 Gold, 1 Bronze) A former Ethiopian athlete Miruts Yifter is the winner of two gold medals at the 1980 Summer Olympics. At the 1973 All-Africa Games, in the 10,000m and 5000m event, he won 1 gold and 1 silver respectively. Yifter won 2 gold medals (5000 and 10,000 metres) at the 1st African Championships in 1979.

“He’s our hero.”

Miruts Yifter captured Olympic gold at the Moscow Games and inspired generations of Ethiopian runners. (Tony Duffy/Allsport/File)

His victories put Ethiopia on the map in terms of running, and he’s still regarded as one of the country’s greatest athletes. Haile Gebrselassie — who still holds one of the world’s fastest marathon times — recently said he owes his entire career to Yifter,

Yet during his career, Yifter was criticized by Ethiopia’s former military regime for not winning gold medals at the Munich Games, and he was briefly jailed upon his return home. Tadssa said Yifter, who left Ethopia for Canada in 2000, wouldn’t have been able to live comfortably in his home country, something he said was a shame.

Instead, the great runner came to Toronto — a city that knows far more about hockey and baseball players than distance runners.

Tadssa said Yifter was never one to brag about his success. “He was just a simple, low-key person.”

When his running days were done, Yifter changed his focus to coaching soccer. Several of his former players attended his funeral.

Yifter’s body will be returned to Ethiopia this week.

His family members, who told The Associated Press that he was never treated with the dignity he deserved in Ethiopia, called on all Ethiopians to give him a heroic welcome when his body arrives in Addis Ababa.


