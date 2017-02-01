Recent Videos, Video
Ethiopia: Peace activist protesting against the TPLF regimePublished Posted on | By TZTA News
Philipos Melaku-Bello, a peace activist, in on a hunger strike for Ethiopia, to protest against the TPLF regime right in front of the White House. <iframe width="620" height="895px"="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vbCVEprvpjY" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
