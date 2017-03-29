ፎረም 65፦ የብሔር ኃይሎችና የአንድነት ኃይሎች (ዶ/ር ኡስማኤል ቋዳህ እና ዶ/ር ብርሃኑ ለንጂሶ)

Source: http://www.65percent.org/2017/03/65_29.html

የብሔር ኃይሎችና የአንድነት ኃይሎች ልዩነት ምንድን ነው? የብሔር ኃይሎች ውስጥ ያሉት ልዩነቶችስ ምንድን ናቸው? እንግዳቻችን ዶ/ር ኡስማኤል ቋዳህ እና ዶ/ር ብርሃኑ ለንጂሶ ናቸው። (ለድምጽ ጥራት ጉድለት ይቅርታ እንጠይቃለን)

[ ከኢትዮጵያ በአነስተኛ ሜጋባይት ውይይቱን እዚህ https://goo.gl/jJLGpY ያድምጡ። (መጠን፦ 4MB) ]