Teddy Afro: Inspiring Millions for Ethiopian Revival

Posted on by | By TZTA News Published| By TZTA News

Warning: getimagesize(): http:// wrapper is disabled in the server configuration by allow_url_fopen=0 in /hermes/bosnaweb08a/b1516/nf.tzta/public_html/wp-content/themes/tzta/content-single.php on line 46 Warning: getimagesize(http://www.tzta.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Teddy-2.jpg): failed to open stream: no suitable wrapper could be found in /hermes/bosnaweb08a/b1516/nf.tzta/public_html/wp-content/themes/tzta/content-single.php on line 46

By Ethiomedia

May 11, 2017

Teddy Afro says the message of his song like “Ethiopia” is the message of the present-day generation. The country whose survival is at stake was handed down to us by our ancestors who paid tremendous sacrifices her continued survival. It is also up to us to defend it, and hence the song, “Ethiopia.” Music fans say Teddy Afro’s latest album is far more successful in the power of its message aimed at uniting Ethiopians who have been victims of ethnic politics.