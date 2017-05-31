Breaking News
Ethiopian National Unity Convention in Seattle (Video
Dr. Beyan Asoba: It is not a matter of Ethiopia should exist or not; it is how we should improve our common home
Reeyot Alemu addressing the ENUC audience in Seattle
Prof. Mesfin W. Mariam addressing an Ethiopian Unity Convention in Seattle
Lencho Batti: “We Are Unionist!”
Aregawi Berhe: “We Need A National Consensus Program”
Ethiopia Is At the Crossroads: Evangelist Yared Tilahun
“Nothing wrong to yearn Ethiopia’s glorious past because it had very fine qualities that the current regime couldn’t deliver”
Dr. Kunte Musa’s Speech at National Unity Conference Seattle, Washington 2017
