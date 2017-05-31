Ethiopian National Unity Convention in Seattle (Video

Dr. Beyan Asoba: It is not a matter of Ethiopia should exist or not; it is how we should improve our common home

Reeyot Alemu addressing the ENUC audience in Seattle

Prof. Mesfin W. Mariam addressing an Ethiopian Unity Convention in Seattle

Lencho Batti: “We Are Unionist!”

Aregawi Berhe: “We Need A National Consensus Program”

Ethiopia Is At the Crossroads: Evangelist Yared Tilahun

“Nothing wrong to yearn Ethiopia’s glorious past because it had very fine qualities that the current regime couldn’t deliver”

Dr. Kunte Musa’s Speech at National Unity Conference Seattle, Washington 2017