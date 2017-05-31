Logo

Ethiopian National Unity Convention in Seattle (Video

Ethiopian National Unity Convention in Seattle (Video

 

 

Dr. Beyan Asoba: It is not a matter of Ethiopia should exist or not; it is how we should improve our common home
Ethiomedia

Reeyot Alemu addressing the ENUC audience in Seattle
Ethiomedia


Prof. Mesfin W. Mariam addressing an Ethiopian Unity Convention in Seattle
Ethiomedia

Lencho Batti: “We Are Unionist!”
Ethiomedia

Aregawi Berhe: “We Need A National Consensus Program”
Ethiomedia

Ethiopia Is At the Crossroads: Evangelist Yared Tilahun
Ethiomedia

“Nothing wrong to yearn Ethiopia’s glorious past because it had very fine qualities that the current regime couldn’t deliver”
Ethiomedia

 

Dr. Kunte Musa’s Speech at National Unity Conference Seattle, Washington 2017


TZTA INC

