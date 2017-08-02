JEFFREY GETTLEMAN SHARES VIEWS WITH ABEBE GELLAW ON ESAT

Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Jeffrey Gettleman talks about his book, Love, Africa, experience in Africa, and Ethiopia in particular as well U.S. foreign policy toward Ethiopia. He says repression is jeopardizing the future of Ethiopia. “There is a lot of repressions….I worry that there is going to be more problems unless there is an opening and people feel empowered. and they don’t feel discriminated against.”