Logo

Webmaster Savas Can Altun Teknoloji Bilgisayar Google s4v4s ASk Question Webmaster Sitesi Webmaster Forumu
ad ad ad ad

Breaking News, Ethiopian

A very short story of “Arada” Piazza, Addis Ababa

Published Posted on by | By TZTA News
Warning: getimagesize(): http:// wrapper is disabled in the server configuration by allow_url_fopen=0 in /hermes/bosnaweb08a/b1516/nf.tzta/public_html/wp-content/themes/tzta/content-single.php on line 46 Warning: getimagesize(http://www.tzta.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/A-very-short-story-of-“Arada”-Piazza-Addis-Ababa.jpg): failed to open stream: no suitable wrapper could be found in /hermes/bosnaweb08a/b1516/nf.tzta/public_html/wp-content/themes/tzta/content-single.php on line 46

A very short story of “Arada” Piazza, Addis Ababa

Piazza (Arada) is an interesting historical place and the heart of Addis Ababa. This old neighborhood still captures the spirit of the past that invites for exploration. On this video EBS television in “Tezitachen” program had 30 minutes with Tadele Yidnekachew Tessema who will tell us a short history of Piazza. The clip will touch many areas from segregation during Italian occupancy in Ethiopia to the history of football, all in the context of “Arada” Piazza. It will leave you wanting more …


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Comment validation by @

 

Most Popular

TZTA INC

Subscribe to our mailing list

Email Format
 

Events

View All Events
Follow us on: Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Google Plus
Copyright © 2012 TZTA Inc. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Danipa
Webmaster Savas Can Altun Teknoloji Bilgisayar Google s4v4s ASk Question Webmaster Sitesi Webmaster Forumu
Webmaster Savas Can Altun Teknoloji Bilgisayar Google s4v4s ASk Question Webmaster Sitesi Webmaster Forumu