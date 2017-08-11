A very short story of “Arada” Piazza, Addis Ababa

Piazza (Arada) is an interesting historical place and the heart of Addis Ababa. This old neighborhood still captures the spirit of the past that invites for exploration. On this video EBS television in “Tezitachen” program had 30 minutes with Tadele Yidnekachew Tessema who will tell us a short history of Piazza. The clip will touch many areas from segregation during Italian occupancy in Ethiopia to the history of football, all in the context of “Arada” Piazza. It will leave you wanting more …