Logo

Webmaster Savas Can Altun Teknoloji Bilgisayar Google s4v4s ASk Question Webmaster Sitesi Webmaster Forumu
ad ad ad ad

Breaking News

በኦሮሞ ሕዝብ ትግል ስም ቁማር የሚጫወቱ የወያኔ ተላላኪዎች በጋዜጠኛ ኢዮብ ባይሳ ተጋለጡ | ጊዜ ወስደው ሊያዩት የሚገባ

Published Posted on by | By TZTA News
Warning: getimagesize(): http:// wrapper is disabled in the server configuration by allow_url_fopen=0 in /hermes/bosnaweb08a/b1516/nf.tzta/public_html/wp-content/themes/tzta/content-single.php on line 46 Warning: getimagesize(http://www.tzta.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/OROMO.jpg): failed to open stream: no suitable wrapper could be found in /hermes/bosnaweb08a/b1516/nf.tzta/public_html/wp-content/themes/tzta/content-single.php on line 46

በኦሮሞ ሕዝብ ትግል ስም ቁማር የሚጫወቱ የወያኔ ተላላኪዎች በጋዜጠኛ ኢዮብ ባይሳ ተጋለጡ | ጊዜ ወስደው ሊያዩት የሚገባ


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Comment validation by @

 

Most Popular

 

Events

View All Events
Follow us on: Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Google Plus
Copyright © 2012 TZTA Inc. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Danipa
Webmaster Savas Can Altun Teknoloji Bilgisayar Google s4v4s ASk Question Webmaster Sitesi Webmaster Forumu
Webmaster Savas Can Altun Teknoloji Bilgisayar Google s4v4s ASk Question Webmaster Sitesi Webmaster Forumu