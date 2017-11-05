Logo

Amharic News, Breaking News, Ethiopian, World

ሼክ መሀመድ አልአሙዲ የታሰሩበት ምክኒያት ዝርዝር መረጃ ከጀርመን ድምጽ

Published Posted on by

Ethiopia: Saudi Arabia detains Mohammed al-Amoudi, princes, ministers DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia detained 11 princes, four current ministers and tens of former ministers in a probe by a new anti-corruption body headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported. According to a senior Saudi official who declined to be identified under briefing rules, those detained include: – Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of Kingdom Holding 4280.SE – Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, minister of the National Guard – Prince Turki bin Abdullah, former governor of Riyadh province – Khalid al-Tuwaijri, former chief of the Royal Court – Adel Fakeih, Minister of Economy and Planning – Ibrahim al-Assaf, former finance minister – Abdullah al-Sultan, commander of the Saudi navy – Bakr bin Laden, chairman of Saudi Binladin Group – Mohammad al-Tobias, former head of protocol at the Royal Court – Amr al-Dabbagh, former governor of Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority – Alwaleed al-Ibrahim, owner of television network MBC – Khalid al-Mulheim, former director-general at Saudi Arabian Airlines – Saoud al-Daweesh, former chief executive of Saudi Telecom 7010.SE – Prince Turki bin Nasser, former head of the Presidency of Meteorology and Environment – Prince Fahad bin Abdullah bin Mohammad al-Saud, former deputy defence minister – Saleh Kamel, businessman – Mohammad al-Amoudi, businessman

