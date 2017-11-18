President of Ethiopian Crown Council will visit Canada this week

Posted on by | By TZTA News Published| By TZTA News

Prince Ermias

Prince Ermias has been on official and private visits around the world. The picture shows when Prince Ermias was welcomed to the Australian War Memorial by Director Dr. Brendan Nelson and Director and Board Member Mrs. Josephine Stone AM on June 22, 2017. The private visit by Prince Ermias was intended to commemorate the State Visit to Australia by His Imperial Majesty Emperor Haile Selassie I in 1968.

By Mel Tewahade Nov 16, 2017 The President of The Crown Council, His Imperial Highness Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie Haile Selassie and his lovely wife Princess Saba Kebede will visit Canada this week. Their visit will begin on Thursday in Ottawa at Royal Canadian Geographical Society (http://www.rcgs.org/). Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie will be inducted as an Honorary Fellow by Royal Canadian Geographical Society. On Friday, The delegation will visit Infinity Retirement Solutions, Inc. (www.infrs.com) a successful wealth management firm established by Ethiopian in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The afternoon on this Friday will also include a visit to Dundurn Castle in the industrial city of Hamilton. The invitation to the castle was made possible by generous support of Captain Philip Bonn, a great supporter of The Ethiopian Crown Council and proud descendant of Lord Napier ( Yes, Napier of Maqdella) Captain Philp Bonn, is making the trip from United Kingdom. On Saturday, the delegation will have a public presentation at All Nations Full Gospel Church Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie will present the Case for harmony and “Curbing Youth Violence”. There will be an opportunity for Q&A session with audience. It is going to be from 1 to 3pm. The Church is located at 4401 Steeles Ave West, Downsview, Ontario. At 6pm,Saturady there is a private reception that will held in Downtown Toronto to honor the Imperil couple. Princess Saba Kebede and Prince Ermias will attend mass at St. Mary Ethiopian Church on November 19,2017 Sunday, beginning at 9am.The church service will conclude the visit. Canada is home to many Ethiopians now and His Imperil Highness is eternally grateful for the kindness that Canada demonstrated towards Ethiopians, who have been displaced from their place of birth, due to troubling recent history.