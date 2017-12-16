Logo

Webmaster Savas Can Altun Teknoloji Bilgisayar Google s4v4s ASk Question Webmaster Sitesi Webmaster Forumu
ad ad ad ad ad

Breaking News, Ethiopian, World

Ethiopia’s political crises and the oppositions road map displayed in Brussels

Published Posted on by | By TZTA News

Ethiopia’s political crises and the oppositions road map displayed in Brussels

(ECADF) — Ms. Ana Maria Gomes Member of European Parliament, Ethiopian opposition groups, and civil society’s representative gathered in Brussels to emphasize the current political crises in Ethiopia.

Also sizing the opportunity one of Ethiopia’s viable opposition coalition “Ethiopian National Movement (ENM)” presented an impressive roadmap to democratize Ethiopia once and for all. (video courtesy Abbaymedia)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Comment validation by @

 

Most Popular

 

Events

View All Events
Follow us on: Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Google Plus
Copyright © 2012 TZTA Inc. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Danipa
Logo
Webmaster Savas Can Altun Teknoloji Bilgisayar Google s4v4s ASk Question Webmaster Sitesi Webmaster Forumu
Webmaster Savas Can Altun Teknoloji Bilgisayar Google s4v4s ASk Question Webmaster Sitesi Webmaster Forumu