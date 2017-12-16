Ethiopia’s political crises and the oppositions road map displayed in Brussels

Posted on by | By TZTA News

(ECADF) — Ms. Ana Maria Gomes Member of European Parliament, Ethiopian opposition groups, and civil society’s representative gathered in Brussels to emphasize the current political crises in Ethiopia.

Also sizing the opportunity one of Ethiopia’s viable opposition coalition “Ethiopian National Movement (ENM)” presented an impressive roadmap to democratize Ethiopia once and for all. (video courtesy Abbaymedia)