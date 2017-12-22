TPLF plans bombing attacks on St. Gabriel’s Kulubi Church, warns activist

Ethiomedia

SEATTLE – The government in Ethiopia is planning to carry out on December 28 terrorist-style bombing attacks on St. Gabriel’s Kulubi Church in Hararghe, an Ethiopian activist warned on Tuesday.

Disguised as al-Shabab fighters, the terrorist group in neighboring Somalia, hundreds of Somali-speaking soldiers are being trained bearded men in a secluded area south of the Hurso Military Training Camp in Somali region, activist Tolossa Ibsa told an online audience that seems to be growing each day.

The planned mass atrocity is to secure western diplomatic and financial support on the one hand and to use the attacks as an excuse to brutally crush the growing anti-government uprising in much of the country, Tolossa said.

Those Ethiopian Christians who would still make the pilgrimage to Kulubi should be vigilant, he warned, also calling on Oromia police, Dire Dawa police, and Harari police to be on high alert to protect the people from any form of attacks.

Embedded among the crowd are also cameramen who would secretly video the bomb explosions – à la Hawzen* style.

Tolossa says his sources are six members of the security (intelligence) ministry of the government.

Inciting ethnic conflicts to create a fear-ridden torn-apart society has been the cornerstone policy of TPLF to stay in power indefinitely.

TPLF has been systematically driving a wedge between the Amhara and Oromo ethnic groups so much so that it has erected a statue of severed breasts of Oromo women that TPLF blames on Emperor Menelik, the Ethiopian leader whose 100,000-strong army defeated the Italians at the 1986 Battle of Adwa. Historians discard the ‘Anole statue’ as a fiction created by TPLF as a daily hateful reminder of the Oromos against the Amharas.

It is a matter of time before the hateful Anole Statue – along with it also TPLF – is dismantled with the growing unity in action of the Amhara and Oromo brethren.

Many Ethiopian nationals, particularly those in the United States and Europe, are preoccupied with ‘what’s to be done’ type of public discussions to put out the fires of ethnic conflicts that TPLF is stoking in the country.

Public opinion has it that when pitting the Oromo against the Amhara failed, TPLF has come up with using the ethnic Somali card. Armed to the teeth by TPLF, the Somali Liyu Police is accused by Oromia government officials of making frequent incursions into neighboring Oromo neighborhoods, thereby committing massacres.

In two days of ethnic clashes between December 15 and 16, 29 ethnic Oromos were killed by members of the Ethiopian Somali Liyu Police. In a reprisal attack, 32 ethnic Somalis were killed. In addition, over 800 houses were burned down and 14,000 inhabitants displaced, according to a report by the Voice of America (VOA) Amharic Servic