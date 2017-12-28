Ethiopians are remembering prisoners of conscience on the Internet

by Obang Metho* Today is a day of remembrance for victims of all political repression in Ethiopia. A political prisoner is someone who is arrested and detained because of their identity, beliefs or political activities. We must remember ten of thousands imprisoned Ethiopian people who have been denied the ability to be with their loved ones.I urge the ethnic apartheid regime or ethnic junta of TPLF to release all political prisoners and allow them to participate in politics. Our political leaders, human rights activists and all freedom-loving people in every corner and region of Ethiopia who are locked up in prison are only locked up physically for the ethnic apartheid regime the TPLF/EPRDF may be able to control their bodies, but they can not lock up their souls and spirits. The regime has taken away their liberty, but they are still free. The regime can control their movements, but not their consciences. The regime can accuse them of crimes based on lies, but they cannot suppress the truth! The regime has tried to silence them, but their voices are stronger than ever before! The regime is taking away these leaders from their families, from our society, and from our nation, but these people have formed another community behind bars where they have become a family. The ethnic hatred regime has tried to crush the faith of these leaders, but instead, the struggle has made them stronger like the fires of persecution refine our convictions. Even as the “head” of our political movement has been “cut off” with the guilty verdict, do not think that the head of our fighting snake has been cut off, leaving behind only its dried up skin and vertebrae as a memory of “what could have been.” Instead, please be assured—there is still life in Ethiopia! However, we are adaptable people, our struggle may have to take on a different shape and form. From here on, our leaders will become all our precious people from every ethnic and religious group! We must spread the leadership to the grassroots level so it covers Ethiopia like the topsoil covering our beloved land. Mr. Obang Metho is Executive Director of Solidarity Movement for a New Ethiopia (SMNE).