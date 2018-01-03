Logo

Webmaster Savas Can Altun Teknoloji Bilgisayar Google s4v4s ASk Question Webmaster Sitesi Webmaster Forumu
ad ad ad ad ad

Breaking News, Ethiopian, World

Breaking News…. Ethiopia’s prime minister has announced the release all political prisoners and the closure of a notorious detention centre which allegedly used torture to extract confessions.

Published Posted on by | By TZTA News

Breaking News…. Ethiopia’s prime minister has announced the release all political prisoners and the closure of a notorious detention centre which allegedly used torture to extract confessions.

BBC News

Ethiopia’s prime minister has announced the release all political prisoners and the closure of a notorious detention centre which allegedly used torture to extract confessions.

Hailemariam Desalegn told a press conference charges would also be dropped for those still awaiting trial.

The move is designed to allow political dialogue, he said.

Ethiopia is accused by human rights groups of using mass arrests and detention to stifle opposition.

Ethiopia PM Hailemariam Desalegn ‘open to criticism’
The country declared a state of emergency in 2016, following a year of protest calling for political and economic reforms, which prompted a crackdown.

Mr. Hailemariam’s announcement included the closure of Maekelawi – a detention facility at the centre of the torture allegations, which have been denied by the government.

According to Ethiopian newspaper the Addis Standard, the prison will become a “modern museum”.

A new detention centre will be opened, Mr. Hailemariam said, which would comply with international standards.

It is unclear exactly what prompted the decisions, which came after days of consultations within the ruling coalition, the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF).

However, the Addis Standard links it to two days of action across social media at the end of December, raising awareness of the plight of political prisoners.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Comment validation by @

 

Most Popular

 

Events

View All Events
Follow us on: Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Google Plus
Copyright © 2012 TZTA Inc. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Danipa
Logo
Webmaster Savas Can Altun Teknoloji Bilgisayar Google s4v4s ASk Question Webmaster Sitesi Webmaster Forumu
Webmaster Savas Can Altun Teknoloji Bilgisayar Google s4v4s ASk Question Webmaster Sitesi Webmaster Forumu