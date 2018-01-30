Logo

Webmaster Savas Can Altun Teknoloji Bilgisayar Google s4v4s ASk Question Webmaster Sitesi Webmaster Forumu
ad ad ad ad ad

Breaking News, Breaking News Amharic, Ethiopian, World

Seyoum Mesfin warns TPLF faces danger unseen before

Published Posted on by | By TZTA News

Seyoum Mesfin warns TPLF faces danger unseen before

By Ethiomedia  January 30, 2018   Longtime TPLF leader Seyoum Mesfin admits the ruling party was in deep crisis and they should run fast before things get out of hand in the country. The former foreign minister was speaking in Tigrigna during a recently concluded meeting in Mekelle, northern Ethiopia.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Comment validation by @

 

Most Popular

 

Events

View All Events
Follow us on: Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Google Plus
Copyright © 2012 TZTA Inc. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Danipa
Logo
Webmaster Savas Can Altun Teknoloji Bilgisayar Google s4v4s ASk Question Webmaster Sitesi Webmaster Forumu
Webmaster Savas Can Altun Teknoloji Bilgisayar Google s4v4s ASk Question Webmaster Sitesi Webmaster Forumu