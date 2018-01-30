Seyoum Mesfin warns TPLF faces danger unseen before

Breaking News, Breaking News Amharic, Ethiopian, World
Seyoum Mesfin warns TPLF faces danger unseen beforePublished Posted on | By TZTA News
By Ethiomedia January 30, 2018 Longtime TPLF leader Seyoum Mesfin admits the ruling party was in deep crisis and they should run fast before things get out of hand in the country. The former foreign minister was speaking in Tigrigna during a recently concluded meeting in Mekelle, northern Ethiopia.
Most Popular
Events
- -
- 01/22/2013 - January 2013 TZTA Publication
- 01/18/2013 - TZTA Launches New Website